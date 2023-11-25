A lady who has only one hand was spotted dancing and flaunting her shape in a TikTok video that has gone viral

The lady said she is a full package and boasted that the man who married her is very lucky

The video is trending on TikTok as many people agreed with the lady and praised her beauty in the comment section

A beautiful lady who has only one hand shared a video on TikTok and said she is a full package.

In the video, the lady, Maryann Officiall, was dancing in a room and flaunting her beautiful shape.

Maryann said she is a complete package. Photo credit: TikTok/@maryann_officiall.

She said clearly that the man who married her is very lucky because the man got a really beautiful woman.

Despite her physical disability, Maryann always maintained a positive disposition to life.

Her TikTok account is replete with a lot of videos showing her dancing or displaying her beauty.

She captioned the new video:

"My hubby get luck no be small, see complete package na. You dey whine me."

Reactions to video of a beautiful lady with one hand

@Janice B said:

"Is it that people have suddenly forgotten what this woman went through? Or are these newbies dropping unkind comments?! Where’s your humanity?"

@Shamaunbeatable said:

"Some people can be so mean and heartless. See the kind of comments they are dropping. It’s well."

@EsthymarcT said:

"Complete package. There’s nothing as sweet as staying with a jovial and funny person. Ontop see shape after three kids."

@user6168777203075 said:

"Keep it up. Some that have to hand they don't achieve what you have. Abeg no mind those bad comments."

@mofieyisetanire said:

"Some people are not trained with love, I can’t just imagine some people can type this kind of comment."

