A woman got many people talking when she placed her kid into a pot for a Thanksgiving photoshoot

The mother also used the opportunity to mark the two-month-old celebration since the kid was born

A few people who watched the photoshoot session said they were initially scared when they saw the kid in the pot

A mother who wanted to give her baby the best photoshoot for Thanksgiving thought of a great photo session idea.

She (@starrdestini_) placed the kit inside one of their kitchen pot with the lady "2 months" stuck on the pan.

The kid smiled as she sat inside a pot. Photo source: @starrdestini

Thanksgiving Day photoshoot

They made the kid sit in the pot with her hand holding the edge of the pot before giving her a cute photoshoot.

Many mothers in the woman's comment section praise the pot photoshoot as a very nice idea they would try out.

Rena said:

"Awwwweee, now I got baby fever."

whatareweevendoing2022 said:

"He's glazed like one too. Adorable."

Sharaaaaaaayy said:

"My ovaries are screaming rn."

Fanta-Marie | Tech Influencer said:

"This baby is NOT REAL ommggg sooo cute."

user6239771277006 said:

"Omg I wish my baby would’ve gotten here on time for this photo shoot, still got two more weeks."

AlmondEyedBeauty said:

"Not her trying to nibble on your hand. So precious."

Madison Chris said:

"The little hat is sooo cute."

Sophie Jo said:

"Might be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."

janel said:

"The cutest lil turkey in the wholeeeee world."

VegasBlackWoman said:

"I seriously thought this was a doll. Omg sooooo effing adorable!"

Sogona Sacko said:

"I literally thought this was a nice looking shiny doll- such a cutieee!"

dorncornelius5 said:

"This is a cute photo shoot...happy Thanksgiving."

Renee said:

"I thought this was a doll! One of the prettiest babies I've ever seen."

