Thanksgiving Day: Mum puts her baby inside pot in kitchen, girl poses for beautiful photoshoot
- A woman got many people talking when she placed her kid into a pot for a Thanksgiving photoshoot
- The mother also used the opportunity to mark the two-month-old celebration since the kid was born
- A few people who watched the photoshoot session said they were initially scared when they saw the kid in the pot
A mother who wanted to give her baby the best photoshoot for Thanksgiving thought of a great photo session idea.
She (@starrdestini_) placed the kit inside one of their kitchen pot with the lady "2 months" stuck on the pan.
Thanksgiving Day photoshoot
They made the kid sit in the pot with her hand holding the edge of the pot before giving her a cute photoshoot.
Many mothers in the woman's comment section praise the pot photoshoot as a very nice idea they would try out.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Rena said:
"Awwwweee, now I got baby fever."
whatareweevendoing2022 said:
"He's glazed like one too. Adorable."
Sharaaaaaaayy said:
"My ovaries are screaming rn."
Fanta-Marie | Tech Influencer said:
"This baby is NOT REAL ommggg sooo cute."
user6239771277006 said:
"Omg I wish my baby would’ve gotten here on time for this photo shoot, still got two more weeks."
AlmondEyedBeauty said:
"Not her trying to nibble on your hand. So precious."
Madison Chris said:
"The little hat is sooo cute."
Sophie Jo said:
"Might be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."
janel said:
"The cutest lil turkey in the wholeeeee world."
VegasBlackWoman said:
"I seriously thought this was a doll. Omg sooooo effing adorable!"
Sogona Sacko said:
"I literally thought this was a nice looking shiny doll- such a cutieee!"
dorncornelius5 said:
"This is a cute photo shoot...happy Thanksgiving."
Renee said:
"I thought this was a doll! One of the prettiest babies I've ever seen."
