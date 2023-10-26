A heartwarming video of a Nigerian girl’s graduation surprise has gone viral on social media

The girl, who had just completed her degree, was stunned to see her elder sister who came for the ceremony

She had thought that her parents would not be able to attend and broke down in tears when she hugged her sister

A touching video of a Nigerian girl who received a graduation surprise from her elder sister has melted many hearts on social media.

The video, which was shared by a Twitter user named @tivasparkle, showed the emotional reaction of the girl when she saw her sister at the graduation ceremony.

Nigerian lady and sister hug emotionally. Photo credit: TikTok/@tivasparkle

Source: TikTok

The girl thought her parents would not attend

The girl had just completed her degree at a university in Nigeria.

She did not expect that her parents would be able to make it to the ceremony, as they lived far away.

She was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude when her sister came to her hostel.

The video captured the moment when the girl ran towards her sister and hugged her tightly. She could not hold back her tears as she thanked her sister for coming.

Her sister, who was also moved by the gesture, tried to calm her down and told her how proud she was.

The sister came to celebrate and congratulate her

The lady's elder sister explained that she had come to celebrate her sister’s achievement and congratulate her on her success.

She said that she and their parents would never miss such a special occasion in their lives.

The video showed the love and bond between the siblings, who had not seen each other for a long time.

Many social media users were touched by the video and praised the sister for making the day memorable for her sister.

They also congratulated the girl for graduating and wished her all the best in her future endeavors.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady receives huge dollar gift on her graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a heartwarming video on social media, showing a young woman who received a lavish gift from her boyfriend on her graduation day.

He surprised her with a huge stacks of dollar bills, arranged in tiers and decorated with ribbons.

The woman was overjoyed by the generous gesture and posed for photos with her money cake, holding it up proudly.

Source: Legit.ng