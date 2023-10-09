A heartwarming video of a twin sister revealing to her family that she was pregnant with triplets has gone viral

The video shows the sister entering the living room where her twin was dancing and having fun, and surprising them with the scan

Her twin was overjoyed and hugged her tightly, while their mother jumped up from her seat and screamed with excitement

A touching video of a twin sister who shared the amazing news that she was expecting triplets with her family has caught attention.

The video, which has been viewed 100,000 times, showed the emotional moment when the sister walked into the living room with a scan in her hand, while her twin was enjoying some music and dancing.

Nigerian lady shows scan revealing she is expecting triplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@tatashosh

Source: TikTok

She handed the scan to her twin, who looked at it and realized that it was not just one baby, but three.

She burst into moment of happiness, losing her balance in the process. Their mother, who was sitting on the floor, saw the scan and could not believe what she was seeing. She also displayed her joy and happiness too.

The video shows the genuine joy and affection of the family as they welcomed the news of the triplets, who will be joining their twin sisters soon.

The video is a beautiful example of the bond between twins and the miracle of life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Flrdlz reacted:

"You would have think she was the one with the triplets."

Sarah said:

"Bro why is having twins and triplets so common with yoruba people."

Snakesneakers wrote:

"I love how twins is USUally screaming and excitement. Triplets is a shock. Congratulations on the growing family."

Cass Andries:

"You get a Baby, you get a baby, and u get a baby I love it. Congratulations N."

LL_MM23:

"Aunties calculating how much these babies are going to cost her."

Peanutt Dior:

"Them her kids too that's why she was finna faint."

Jesuseun05:

"So you almost fainted."

Kinsey Cansler:

"She's looking at you like "why are you so fertile?!??"

Terri P:

"The twin mom's reaction to triplets vs any other mom's."

Crackheadforjesus:

"Lol those are genetically her kids too."

