A mother has melted hearts on TikTok after sharing a precious moment between her husband and their one-year-old daughter.

The clip shared by @mummyeleven1 showed the little girl gently touching her father's beard, lips, and mouth while he peacefully slept.

1-year-old girl plays with dad's beards Photo credit: @mummyeleven1/TikTok

Video of little girl caring for sleeping dad leaves viewers in awe

The affectionate gestures of the child melted the hearts of viewers who reacted via the comments section.

Mummy Eleven captioned the video;

“My one-year-old whenever her dad sleeps off around her.”

1-year-old girl becomes viral sensation after bonding with dad in video

After sharing the video on TikTok, Mummy Eleven's post quickly gained traction and went viral.

Netizens were captivated by the adorable interaction between the one-year-old and her sleeping father.

@MissBoss said:

“She is in love.”

@sammies said:

"These little side chicks be doing the most."

@Precious commented:

“So cute.”

@valeriahalima said:

“Your baby so adorable.”

@big mama p said:

“They are best friends.”

Watch the video below:

Cute moment little girl pecked her dad for painting her nails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father and his daughter have become an internet sensation after their lovely moment together was captured on video.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the little girl - like a customer in a pedicure salon - sat relaxed as her dad painted her nails. Like a satisfied customer, she examined her nails and flaunted it. In an emotional instant, the girl plants a peck on her dad's cheek.

The ladies thought the little girl was adorable and remarked that her display is a norm among women, others took a funny swipe at the girl's reaction to getting her nails painted.

