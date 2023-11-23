A married Nigerian woman has shared a video showing off her husband's exceptional parenting skills

In the viral video, the man was seen singlehandedly bathing their baby, feeding and backing her

Netizens showered praises on the young man with many highlighting the qualities of a dedicated father found in him

A Nigerian woman has shared a glimpse into her husband's remarkable parenting abilities.

A heartwarming TikTok video shared by the proud wife @ruth_ethelbert showed her husband bathing, feeding, backing, and attending to their baby.

Nigerian man takes care of his baby at home Photo credit: @ruth_ethelbert/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wife admits being lazy at home, shows off hardworking husband

The clip confirmed the doting father's hands-on involvement in caring for their child.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Accompanying the video, she playfully revealed that since she was a lazy wife, her husband had to step in to assist.

"POV: You married a lazy wife. Best dad ever", the caption of her video read.

Her caption challenged traditional gender roles and stereotypes, emphasising that her husband's active involvement in parenting proves the contrary.

Netizens applaud model father and husband for caring for his baby

The TikTok video gained significant attention with netizens expressing their admiration for her husband and celebrating his exemplary parenting skills.

@LeeWVoice Actor reacted:

“POV: she married someone who wanted to be a father.”

@zainab said:

“This is not about a lazy wife but a good man.” Pov: We lazy women associations will now be fighting that our children should call our name first."

@finnest Girlfriend reacted:

“I pray my husband will be more than this I'm too lazy.”

@Oreoluwar reacted:

“No. She married someone who wanted to be a father and her husband!”

@Chefamandaroyal reacted:

“This one nah him take care of all is junior ones.”

Watch the video below:

Man who married lazy wife shades her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a viral video, a married Nigerian man showcased a series of work he does at home thanks to his wife. A TikTok video showing the man doing some chores at home had the caption, "POV: You married a lazy wife."

In the clip, the man was seen ironing a cloth on a table in the living room and was shown next tending to his daughter's hair. Another scene showed him sweeping the floor. Many women gushed over him, with the clip amassing over 143k at the time of this report.

In another clip, the man revealed that his wife recently welcomed their second child. It is not clear if his tagging her lazy was a joke attempt, but what is certain is the man loved what he was doing.

Source: Legit.ng