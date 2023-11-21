A viral TikTok video showed a man trying to give his grandmother some cash, but she refused adamantly

The grandmother was doing the laundry on the veranda when the man came up to her with the money

She did not believe that he was serious and turned down his offer firmly

An amusing video that captured the hearts of many TikTok users featured a man who attempted to surprise his grandmother with stacks of cash, but she stubbornly declined to accept them.

The elderly woman was busy washing some clothes in the compound of her house when her grandson approached her with a generous gesture.

Grandma refuses to collect his money. Photo credit: TikTok/@berry_kesh

Source: TikTok

He held out several pieces of banknotes to her, hoping to make her happy. However, she was not convinced that he was sincere and rejected his kindness with a strong voice.

She pushed his hand away and continued with her chore, leaving him bewildered and amused.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeanyi reacted:

“She go Dey worry town when she young.”

Berry said:

“Grandma na lastborn? S see shakara oo.”

User9220132656250:

“Mama say no be you get am ohhh.”

BIG Toria:

“Grandma like shakara.”

Vicky:

“Aaaaa grandma last born.”

Adaoramoduck:

“You wan comot grandma teeth wa l love? No try am ohhh.”

Betty:

“Abeg leave beautiful grandma alone.”

Diamond:

“Ur mama na lastborn oo.”

Amybest:

“Allow grandma to have peace nah.”

King.size:

“Last born that's how my grandma use to act,her face be giving me joy.”

Solexbrown:

“This is how I do when I visit and they are giving me food8,, plz keep forcing me eat am really hungry.”

Päpïto:

“Grandma dey blush.”

Omori:

“I wish I had a grandmom.”

Bella Chris:

“Grandma is cute.”

