A heartwarming video of a woman who showed up at her boyfriend’s parents’ house with a thoughtful gift went viral on TikTok.

The woman wanted to make her boyfriend feel special on his birthday by surprising him with a delicious cake and a personalised framed picture of himself.

The boyfriend was excited. Photo credit: TikTok/@mhizbecky

The gift overjoyed the boyfriend, who was seen cutting a slice of the cake. The video captured the sweet moment of their love and appreciation for each other.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jenny reacted:

“He's name is prosper?”

Sweet 16 said:

“I saw carotone cream.”

Her736363737 wrote:

“Awwwn @So do u love me see ur mate.”

AmbitioUs:

“Orhuwhorun people dey love wow.”

Popular Loner:

“I go love o.”

Victoria:

“Little things matters.”

SyRae:

“You Dey see your mates.”

Aderinsola:

“Happy birthday to him.”

Annabel 20:

“God wen.”

Lady surprises boyfriend with gift on his birthday

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of a woman who treated her boyfriend to a spectacular birthday gift has become a sensation on social media.

The man was in a public place when he was met by some cheerful delivery agents who presented him with a large gift wrapped in colourful paper.

The man eagerly opened the gift and was astonished to find many precious items, including a gorgeous wristwatch that sparkled in the light.

Young lady gifts boyfriend N1.5M in new naira notes on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady caused quite a stir after she gave her boyfriend N1.5 million of the new naira notes as his birthday gift.

The celebrant showcased his cash gift on TikTok, saying she is the first girl in Nigeria to do such.

In the clip, he is seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend as he showed off a large board that spelt out the sum she gave him.

Source: Legit.ng