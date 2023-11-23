A generous young man surprised new mothers with cash gifts at a hospital and the video of his kind gesture went viral on TikTok

He visited each bed and handed out money to the women who had just given birth

The mothers were stunned and grateful for his unexpected generosity

A heartwarming video of a young man’s generous act of kindness towards new mothers at a hospital has captured the attention of many people on social media.

The video showed how he walked around the maternity ward and gave cash gifts to the women who had just delivered their babies.

Man gifts new mothers. Photo credit: TikTok/@duba508

Source: TikTok

The new mothers were amazed and curious as they saw him approaching their beds with a smile. They could not believe their eyes when he dropped them the money and congratulated them on their bundles of joy.

The young man was a good Samaritan who wanted to share his blessings and support the new mothers in their time of need.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pro Mi Së reacted:

“Please sir can you help me.”

Lady chiny:

“God bless you big.”

Joyeze580:

“God bless you bro...may ur pocket never runs dry ijn Amen.”

LadyCee:

“God bless you plenty.”

Nne Kamsi:

“Kai! may heaven open more doors for you... keep doing you.”

Fejiro Thompson:

“May God bless you for putting smiles on the Mothers faces, no matter how little it is...Your pocket will never run dry.”

Kesonkilishi:

“Wow, God bless you bro.”

Asawellz8:

“Na 4 your wife go born.”

User5750326503167:

“Thank yoU sir may God bless you for your help.”

Adukeoluwabukola Abdllateef:

“You are so great bro.”

Ayogiwa 000001:

“Wow God will continue to bless you and your hustle.”

Source: Legit.ng