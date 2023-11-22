A TikTok video that captured a young bride’s surprise at her father’s reaction on her wedding day has gone viral

The bride expected her father to be emotional and tearful as he gave her away, but instead he was dancing and having fun at her daughter’s wedding

The video showed the father’s joy and excitement as he celebrated his daughter’s big day

A hilarious TikTok video that showed a bride’s shock at her father’s unexpected reaction on her wedding day has gained attention online.

The video, which was posted by the bride herself, revealed that she had anticipated her father to be emotional and tearful as he walked her down the aisle and handed her over to her groom.

Bride's parents shows off dance moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@tbalaga

Source: TikTok

However, to her surprise, her father was far from being sad or sentimental.

Instead, he was dancing and having fun at her daughter’s wedding, showing off his moves and enjoying the music.

The video captured the father’s joy and excitement as he celebrated his daughter’s special day with enthusiasm and energy.

The bride was stunned by her father’s lively behaviour and joked that he was happy to get rid of her.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who found the father’s reaction hilarious and heartwarming.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

B ekee reacted:

“My dad no go laugh sef,or cry,or dance he'll sit like he was forced to be there.”

Olasunmade said:

“Finally she's no longer my responsibility vibes.”

Theappleofgodseyes wrote:

“Lmaooo I didn't see my uncle cry. He was the life of the party.”

Hardufeh commented:

“Daddy was so happy to send you off.”

Teju_sophia also commented:

“He was like bye Felicia.”

Sadia Kasha:

“The way my mum want me to leave her house.”

Seyifunmi:

“Man was excited.”

Nigerian father dances happily in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user named @jenn_ifah has shared a video of her father dancing energetically at her wedding, filled with pride and excitement.

The footage captured the beautiful moment showcasing the love and joy her father felt on the special day.

Netizens took to the comments section to express their delight as they related to the hilarious video.

Father cries inconsolably at daughter's wedding

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a touching video that shows a Nigerian dad breaking down in tears on his daughter’s wedding day has melted the hearts of many online viewers.

The father was sitting beside his daughter, who looked stunning in her bridal gown, while his wife, who was the mother of the bride, was beaming with joy on the other end.

The father was overcome with emotion as he wept inconsolably, expressing his deep love and pride for his daughter.

