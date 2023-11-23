A Nigerian woman who ordered an iPhone 15 and waited for a month before it arrived shared her frustration online

She unboxed the expensive device and was disappointed by its size

She compared it to the previous model and threatened to send it back

An unhappy customer from Nigeria who had purchased the latest iPhone 15 online vented her anger on social media.

She had endured a long wait of one month before the delivery of her new gadget, which she had hoped would be worth the hype.

Nigerian lady pissed at her new phone. Photo credit: TikTok/@richierichiemama

Source: TikTok

However, when she finally opened the package and saw the device for the first time, she was dismayed by how small it was.

She noticed a significant difference in size when compared to the older version. She expressed her dissatisfaction and said she would return it to the seller.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria reacted:

“It's the ‘Can I have it"

Honestly00 said:

“Not Kemi in the back.”

Francodee:

“If everybody smiles and laughs like Kemi, the world will be a better place.”

Dionne:

“Kemi will take it you make my day.”

Shortdove:

“Kemi with laugh Na 5/6S.”

Deeoolaa:

“Most chaotic iPhone 15 unboxing I've seen Too real.”

Oredola:

“The iphone 15 phones are smaller.”

Gosucyamada:

"And | love the phone" babe is tryna bag it.”

Sarahalíyah:

“Ynot even excited anymore."

Lady buys iPhone 15 Pro, unboxes device, her video stirs “jealousy” online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK stirred reactions after she got an iPhone 15 and celebrated the purchase.

The lady, @dejoke.xx, said she had to get the iPhone 15 Pro because she was tired of waiting for the pink version, which could take up to 21 days to come to the store.

After the lady got the device in a TikTok video, she unboxed it so that people could see the iPhone 15 and the accessory that came with it.

Man buys expensive iPhone 15 for his girlfriend

In another related story, Legit.ng reported reactions that trailed video of a man who gifted his girlfriend an iPhone 15 worth N2.2 million.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @crispdal, the lady could not control her excitement when the huge gift was handed to her.

The man and his friends were riding in a car with the lady when the gift was unveiled.

Source: Legit.ng