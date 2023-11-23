A Nigerian lady who took another job to augment her full-time salary has succeeded in constantly earning dollars

In a video that had gone viral, the lady revealed the moment her fat pay alert landed in her email inbox

Nigerians who thronged the lady's comment section wanted to know how she got the job paying her in dollars

A Nigerian lady has made a clip showing how she combines her remote job with a full-time job in Lagos state.

She revealed in a video that she has three abroad-based clients that she works for. After settling into her office, she did some minor jobs waiting for her online.

The lady worked on her computer. Photo source: @thebelieva

Source: TikTok

Work-from-home jobs paying dollars

Minutes into checking her PC, she saw an email that showed she had been paid about N200k for the work she did for just two weeks.

In another clip, the lady revealed that she has since grown from a person looking for a job to supplement her salary to a full-time virtual assistant working remotely.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

I no send your daddy!!! said:

"Y’all shld assist people with getting these jobs."

Mama Tee said:

"Hello Ayisa, am interested in a VA job. Can you help me."

Teegold asked:

"Please what live task/Todo list manager do you use? it seems workable. google Todo list usually don't notify me."

Millia said:

"Hi Goodmorning. So I can work my full time job and still work as a virtual assistant? Please do you have any coaching on it?"

Adepoju Olanrewaju said:

"I have certificate in V.A but have finding it hard to get job...any help?"

Millie N B said:

"Yes girl! Rooting for you. I started, quit my job and now work fully online. I've created other streams of passive income so only 3 active clients now."

Man earned big, bought new Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who traded currency pairs (forex) posted a video showing the moment he made $144,935.25 (N112,397,286.38) in a single trade.

The man (@jeffreybensonforex) sat in front of his laptop looking at the chart when his trade ran so much into profit. He was very excited.

Source: Legit.ng