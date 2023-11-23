A Nigerian lady posted a video of her husband who fell in love and proposed to her within one month of their meeting

In the video, the lady revealed that she met the man in December 2022, and he engaged her in February 2023

The heartwarming video shows that they tied the knot in November 2023, less than a year after they met each other

A Nigerian man who met a beautiful lady in December 2022 got her engaged in February 2023.

The man did not waste any time in making his marital intentions clearly known to the lady as soon as they met.

The lady, Queen Angel, said yes to the proposal, which was done on Valentine's Day of 2023.

The plan for their marriage began, and she showed when they did their premarital shoot and also the court wedding.

The couple have since tied the knot and are now living as husband and wife. This is less than a year of knowing each other.

The speed with which they did their things inspired many social media users. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for them in the comment section.

Queen wrote in the comment section:

"Yes he saw me and said I'm the one he has been looking for, that I'm his wife. It was like film to me."

Netizens congratulate Queen Angel and her husband

@BEST PERFUME PLUG said:

"Tapping from this with faith."

@vee said:

"Una try ooo! For only one month wow."

@love said:

"Wait ooooh una no reach 1 year? Gosh I am so happy for you ma'am."

@Perpetual Chioma said:

"Congratulations, this is the kind of thing I want oh lord, I don’t want anyone that will waste my time IJN Amen. I tap from this instant miracle."

@Tilda said:

"Yes oo this is what I want."

