A Nigerian podcaster, Pearl, vowed to marry a rich man on the Rated Eighteen podcast

She said she did not want to repeat her parents’ mistakes of not being with affluent partners

She cited the example of Dangote’s children, who only married wealthy people, to justify her choice

A Nigerian podcaster vowed to wed a wealthy man as she insisted on avoiding the mistakes her parents made by not being with affluent partners.

The lady, Pearl, featured on the Rated Eighteen podcast where she asserted that she could not repeat the same error of the past of not marrying into a prosperous family.

She explained that her father was not rich and for this reason she had to marry a man who was well-off so she did not relive the same history of not having enough wealth.

She added that even the rich sometimes preferred to marry from wealthy families. To support her argument, she mentioned that none of the children of Dangote, the richest man in Africa, were not marrying poor people. Pearl emphasised that because her father was not wealthy, she had to wed a man who was rich.

Watch the video below:

