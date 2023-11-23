A young man was so happy that he started his building project, so he took many people to the site to celebrate his achievement

The successful man posed with a six-inch block as one of his friends took his photo for memory

Many people prayed for him to finish the project, while some said that he should not have posted a video online

A young Nigerian man who just commenced his building project has made a video showing when he laid the foundation.

The young man (@big__god0) took all his family and friends to the site on the day the house project commenced.

He stood in the trenches his bricklayers had dug for the foundation as he posed with a block on the site.

His friends took photos of him. They celebrated the beginning of a new thing in his life. Some people believed his celebration was too early.

Some argued over how much he might need to roof the house.

Watch his video below:

Blessed said:

"You know how much them de roof hux Abi."

Akblaq said:

"Bro. God go make way when he reach the level. Me self panic. But God came tru."

ezelgbosampet said:

"Congratulations brother but you for no put for online till you’re done , E get why oooo . But in all congratulations and be careful."

Mr Fitness said:

"God go make you finish am in Jesus Name."

Biggi_Fx said:

"Bro anywhere u take see money start am, money go still come out from there u go still finish am."

Charles man igolo said:

"Oluwa when start am for you go give you more money to complete it, congrat brother, much love."

user769009180001 said:

"Focus man you don start and you go finish am."

uhunmwangho edosa ja said:

"Congratulations you will finish this project no hand of the devil will stop you divine grace will speak for you amen."

realstar said:

"Congratulations brr …… but no be by who first buy land the things still go far but God go run ham for you."

Another man started building project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another young man who was able to gather money to buy land and start his building project took his friends to his site to celebrate with them.

The friends were all around him, with blocks and sand everywhere, as if the place was a party venue.

