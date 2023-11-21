Hanks Anuku has shared a lovely family photo to assuage concerns from recent reports about him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star was sighted in a fuelling station, expressing his admiration for a beautiful woman he saw

In his caption, Anuku begged netizens to follow his son online as he helped him put himself together

Some fans of veteran movie star Hanks Anuku are convinced all is well with him after a recent video of the actor surfaced online.

In a new post on his page, the Nollywood bad boy shared a photo of his wife and two children.

Hanks Anuku shows off his children Photo credit: @ha1962anukuha

Source: Instagram

As opposed to how he was spotted on the streets, Hanks Anuku looked well-groomed and cleaned up.

In his caption, the actor gushed over his kids, thanked God for them and revealed his son helped him get back to his old self.

Anuku also urged netizens to follow his son's page. Recall that a video of the actor seemingly lost on the streets of Asaba went viral months ago, raising concerns.

Read his caption below:

"Y’all should please give my son a follow and a like he really helped me get my self together, I thank God for him and my daughter."

See the post below:

Reactions to Hanks Anuku's post

Even though some fans got relief from the post, others still raised concerns.

Read some comments gathered below:

princeobinnamike:

"Where’s your son handle? Please tag him so your die hard fans that love you no matter what can follow him and show him massive love. Much love and respect to the king."

spiderdike:

"Senior man so you get family? I just hope you get determined this time as a strong man to withdraw from drugs because time no too dey again oh its almost evening. I dey sorry say we yarn am this way but na fact I talk so. Make God help senior and him family."

justwizzy1:

"Bro please try and come IG live so we know is real you!"

dong3l_:

"When u suppose get better help don pass boss man.. na you come online denounce. Anyways tag him we ready."

iheloghara_indomitable:

"Man you are blessed."

Hanks Anuku begs Nigerians, Delta State government for support

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor came out to beg for money from good-hearted Nigerians, days after his video at the petrol station went viral.

The actorposted a video on Instagram showing himself in better shape than he was in the viral video, further emphasising his positive impact on the country.

Hanks ended his plea for help by providing his bank account information to anyone who was willing to donate.

Source: Legit.ng