A lady has become an internet sensation after disclosing the substantial amount of money she got from her lover.

The lady who has only been dating for less than a week stunned netizens with screenshots of huge cash gifts.

Identified as @jst_pearl1 on TikTok, the happy lady flaunted a series of cash transfers, leaving viewers in awe of the generous gestures.

The screenshots showcased an extraordinary display of generosity, with the man sending her a staggering amount of money within a short period.

The cash transfers included N400k, N200k, N50k, N25k, N30k, N35k, and N20k, all received in different instances throughout the week.

This newfound financial windfall left Peal and netizens amazed at the level of generosity displayed in such a short period.

As her TikTok video gained traction, netizens expressed their astonishment and admiration for the lavish gifts and financial support she received.

Comments flooded in, praising the man's extreme generosity and the unexpected nature of the relationship.

@spiffy said:

“Same thing happened to me credited alerts choke e. In fact 2 weeks relationship I Dey the guy house now.”

@Sarah samuel said:

“Na wa ooo, but wait oo hope say God never forget me cause what's this so lovely.”

@ZEEZAH ACCESSORIES reacted:

“God when.”

@MARAC said:

“Does he have a brother.”

@Joy said:

“Lord if I may ask. Am I a spoon.”

@Iveren said:

“Your manual.”

