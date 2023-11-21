A video showing a lady's comical reaction while wearing a virtual reality camera has become a sensation online

In the video, the scared young woman was seen 'fighting' her imaginary enemies as people gathered to watch her

Netizens who spotted the video on the TikTok app were left in stitches as they commented on the lady's reaction

A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of netizens with her side-splitting reaction while using a virtual reality camera.

In a clip, the lady identified as @queensplashcakes1 engaged in an intense battle, showcasing her martial arts skills against unseen adversaries in the virtual world.

Lady plays virtual reality game for the first time Photo credit: queensplashcakes1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's hilarious virtual reality journey unleashes laughter

Her comical expressions and actions left viewers in stitches and they stormed the comments section to react.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the video;

“Omo I nearly fainted, I thought it was real.”

Netizens react to video of lady battling imaginary foes while playing 3D game

Queensplashcakes1's TikTok video went viral, garnering widespread attention and amusement.

The video captured her immersive experience in the virtual reality world as she fearlessly fought off imaginary foes.

Her exaggerated movements and hilarious reactions struck a chord with netizens who shared the video across various social media platforms.

@complexityyV said:

“I kept on watching and the more I watched the harder I laughed e girl was really fighting for her life with her kung fu moves.”

@PreorderBridge reacted:

“This is really embarrassing and fun at the same time.”

@Prettychi N reacted:

“Why e con be like say u dance follow the beat at the beginning.”

@israel_exchange_01 said:

“Are you sure they are not playing you Amapiano in that game?”

@basetsanapheladio reacted:

“Not me laughing with my actual laugh in front of my crush.”

@mirable said:

“And I was screaming Kung fu master.”

@Kaddy posh reacted:

“Please let's hear the normal sound from the beginning, this girl no go kill us.”

@elizabeth said:

“I don laugh enter crispdal room.”

@Big Simdy said:

“If you never wear this before gather here.”

@MARYAM reacted:

“Me fighting with my spiritual bf so he can allow those ones in life stays with me forever.”

Watch the video below:

Lady takes mum to play 3D game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian woman screaming while playing a virtual reality game has kept netizens in stitches. This happened after her caring daughter thought it wise to take her out for an amazing time at a mall.

As soon as the game started and her eyes got covered with the 3D glasses, the elderly woman became uncomfortable. She kept on shouting 'the blood of Jesus' to come to her rescue while still playing the 3-D game.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who likened the woman's reaction to their mum's.

Source: Legit.ng