A hilarious video of two confused mother-in-laws who failed to recognise their sons-in-law at a wedding of identical twins went viral.

The twins, who had different husbands, knelt down for their final blessing from their mother-in-laws, who sat next to each other

But when the mother-in-laws were asked to identify their son-in-law, they struggled to tell them apart

A funny video of two bewildered mother-in-laws who could not tell which of the identical twins was their son-in-law at a unique wedding ceremony of the look-alike sisters captured the attention of many online viewers.

The twins, who had chosen different men as their life partners, bowed down respectfully for their final blessing from their mother-in-laws, who shared the same seat.

Mother in laws struggles to recognize wives. Photo credit: TikTok/@tbrightalaga

Source: TikTok

However, when the mother-in-laws were challenged to recognise their son-in-law among the twins, they found it impossible to distinguish them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adunwealth reacted:

“Upload more please I followed you because of this.”

Adeshinaabdullah26 said:

“Make they two of them go husband house he go sabi his wife.”

Lumi77774 wrote:

“Please who is the iyawo.”

Shola Stone commented:

“lyawo is the one with the fan.”

TbrightAlaga commented:

“They r both iyawo but not with their right parents in law.”

Oyinda223:

“Like the wedding wey I attend last week they are twin the two of them con wear same dress we were so confusedoo I swear the resemblance is too much.”

Username733773763978:

“Ohh jay I know them one is a make up artist while one is a fashion designer.”

Muyi...Ade:

“To much alike husband most mark her wife to a avoid storys.”

Ayinkeade62:

“Thanks for dat day ma u are d best akinsipe one dat is my wife.”

Darkflames:

“Let me marry both of them na.”

Baba ibeji:

“Let him marry the two of them joor.”

Nourish silver:

“Omo this one sweet me o.”

Source: Legit.ng