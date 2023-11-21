A TikTok video showing young boys’ astonishment at their new teacher’s English skills went viral

The pupils, who surrounded the teacher behind the camera, had a brief chat with him

He was also amazed that they could hardly speak English, and the teacher also bragged that he could speak English very well, as well as Yoruba and Hausa

A captivating video on TikTok captured the reactions of young boys who were stunned by their new teacher’s fluency in English.

The curious pupils, who gathered around the teacher who was behind the camera, engaged in a friendly conversation with him.

Students gather around the teacher. Photo credit: TikTok/@emma.oniru

Source: TikTok

He expressed his surprise that they had very little knowledge of English, the official language of Nigeria. The teacher then proudly declared that he was not only proficient in English, but also in Yoruba and Hausa, two of the major indigenous languages in the country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lucia reacted:

“Dey play this kids will be your president tomorrow northerners no Sabi book but na we dey collect leadership pass.”

Jamesphilip907:

“Future senators and governors.”

Classynana:

“They still dey try pass some Yoruba students come N.U.D gram Sch for ogun state u go hear Ogbeni emi o gbo oyinbo .”

Abba Sadiq:

“I'm proud of them, they're willing to learn.”

Abdullawal58:

“Does it mean if someone doesn't speak in English is an illiterate? No literacy doesn't affect language.”

James Joshua”

“I will like to serve in North.”

Dtdso:

“Hausa is my language alone make sense. they r very proud to say that. is English our language ni? Hausa shld be our general language in Nigeria.”

NAns MArk:

“The happy faces is commended Not all Northern States are Hausa... Specifically, Jos is not an Hausa land.”

Hassy:

“In the North, English is not considered as important, from childhood the emphasis is on learning Arabic so they could understand their religion. But.”

Cletus Ahakapwa:

“Falafala, this school is located in Jigawa.”

Halima Adebowale:

“The northern children always become great leaders.”

