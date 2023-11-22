A touching video capturing the emotional struggle of a Nigerian fruit juice vendor has gone viral on social media

In the heartbreaking video, the sad vendor was seen pouring away some full containers of fruit juice

The video struck a chord with netizens, leading to a discussion on the challenges faced by vendors

In a poignant moment captured on camera, a vendor's heartache was revealed as she disposed of unsold fruit juice.

The sad video, shared on Instagram by @krakstv quickly gained attention as netizens got emotional over the vendor's situation.

Video of vendor disposing containers of juice trends

The caption accompanying the video reflected the emotional pain experienced by some vendors.

It was alleged that the lady didn't make enough sales and had to dispose of most of the containers of juice.

"Dear vendor, how do you feel when nobody is buying what you're selling? This is painful", the caption read.

Netizens react to sad video of vendor disposing of fruit juice

The viral video has sparked a significant discussion on social media platforms, with netizens expressing empathy and sharing their experiences.

Many took the opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges faced by vendors, particularly during difficult economic times.

@etz_high_dee reacted:

“Kudos to her. Many individuals might have chosen to continue selling, even with the knowledge that the products had spoiled.

However, she demonstrated courage by deciding to dispose of them, prioritizing the well-being of her customers over potential profit or loss.”

@sleepwear_nig said:

“For the people asking her to give it out or sell at a low price. It's spoilt already! She'll only be ruining her business by giving it out o.”

@maleficent_mama2 said:

“Why throwing it away? Your sense did not tell you to give people for free. And when they have the taste of it They might call you and patronize you. Some of you just need sense to reason things.”

@teeto_olayeni said:

“See if you see any business owner right now, abeg give them a hug and some money. Running business in this country is an ituwr sport.”

@joaxheem said:

"Business no easy. Everything is spoilt."

@_sweet_annie said:

“Omohh. Being an entrepreneur should be among the 7 ways to die because.”

Businesswoman laments over low patronage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman cried out on social media that her business is experiencing low patronage.

The lady identified as Benyiwah Amoah shared a clip on TikTok showcasing how stocked her shop is and said that only one person has patronised her. She lamented that it is almost 12 pm and wondered what could be responsible for her business problem.

From her video, it was observed that she deals in food items such as rice, noodles, cooking oil and tissue paper. Her video went viral on the social media platform, amassing close to N100k views. It did her well as some netizens wanted to know where her shop was located, others simply proffered solutions to her.

