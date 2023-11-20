A Nigerian mum’s video of her twins and their grandad’s adorable mealtime went viral on TikTok

The twins, who couldn’t get enough of their grandad’s food, joined him in the living room as he ate

The video showed the grandad lovingly feeding them from his plate as the twins stood by his side

A heartwarming video posted by a Nigerian mum on TikTok captured the sweet bond between her twin toddlers and their doting grandad during a mealtime.

The twins, who were fascinated by their grandad’s food, joined him in the living room where he was enjoying his dish.

The twins appeared to be having a good time with their grandpa. Photo credit: TikTok/@ddtwinz1

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the grandad patiently and affectionately fed them from his own plate, while the twins stood close to him and eagerly waited for their turn.

The adorable clip melted the hearts of many viewers on TikTok, who praised the grandad for his kindness and the twins for their cuteness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Grace Nation reacted:

“That other one wey nor gree show face, go like food well well.”

Lovella said:

“I got d best care n attention from my grandma,but it hurts me dat she died without seeing my kids.”

Fayo _belo wrote:

“Grand parents nd Grand child b like dem get blood covenant. The direct son or daugt go kon expire for their eyes.”

Smile Comedy:

“I miss my grandpa too that man showed me love.”

Bamidele Moore:

“It's a big happiness for him sef deep down he will be happy seeing his grandchildren I pray for this.”

Carlidon20:

“D other day nah palm wine this twins dey enjoy alot from grandpa.”

Lady p:

“This is how my dad is taking care of my son now. he bath him, wear him. Pampers and feed him and even play with him. God bless you Dad.”

Itzhorlaronkeolan:

“The second one no just look back at all.”

