A heartwarming video of a father who surprised his little daughter with a portrait of her has gone viral online

The video shows the father unveiling the portrait in the living room, where his daughter was sitting with him

The daughter, who had no idea about the father’s thoughtful gesture, jumped up in excitement and ran to hug the portrait

A touching video of a loving father who surprised his little daughter with a beautiful portrait of her has captured the hearts of many people online.

The video captured the moment the father revealed the portrait to his daughter, who was sitting with him in the living room.

The daughter was so excited. Photo credit: TikTok/@richwaya

Source: TikTok

The portrait was a stunning likeness of the girl, showing her bright smile and sparkling eyes. The daughter, who had no clue about the father’s sweet surprise, was overjoyed and amazed by the portrait.

She jumped up and ran to embrace the portrait, as if she was hugging herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has elicited many positive reactions from the viewers, who commended the father for his affection and artistic talent.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ndidiamaka reacted

“God bless your home.”

Richy Waya:

“You're a good father God bless your home.”

user4651627517917:

“God bless you for ur good work boss.”

Blezz99:

“Awwww so adorable.”

Slim asake:

“God bless you abundantly.”

Adaeze:

“Wow she is very happy'God bless you more bro.”

Annie light:

“Awwwww so cute I love this relationship, I will love to be her step mum she is beautiful.”

Curvycandy:

“God bless u daddy.”

Blessed vitalis:

“Happiness is free.”

Giftdaniel588:

“Awesome, happy Baby.”

Oluchi Gold387:

“Awww, she really appreciate.”

Sorange:

“It is her reaction for me.”

OmaLicha:

“Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.e ethis is pure joy see how she grabbed it.”

Man shows faces of beautiful father & daughter in picture that went viral on Sallah day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a video that captured iconic picture of a father buckling his daughter's shoe on Sallah day.

The clip showed the photographer who captured the moment between the father and daughter meeting the family for the first time and expressing his gratitude and admiration.

Many viewers were delighted to finally see the girl’s face, which was turned away from the camera in the original photo.

Transformation photos of dad and daughter stun many

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young-looking man and his daughter warmed hearts with their before and after photos.

A lady on TikTok with the handle @lorainezahoui0 shared pictures that captured the bond existing between her and her doting father.

In the "before" picture, her father was seen lovingly carrying her when she was a baby, showcasing the tender care he provided.

Source: Legit.ng