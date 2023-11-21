A TikTok video has gone viral, featuring a little white girl energetically dancing to a Nigerian song at a party

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a little white girl stole the spotlight at a party as she energetically danced to a Nigerian song.

The video shared by official99pounds has gone viral on social media as netizens shower accolades on the little girl.

Oyinbo girl dances energetically at party Photo credit: @official99pounds/TikTok.

Little white girl dances with so much energy to a song at party

Despite not dancing in sync with the beat, her performance captivated guests and her infectious enthusiasm created a lively atmosphere.

The video was captioned:

“There's no difference between the white adults and their children, they can waste beat ehn.”

Netizens react to viral video of white girl dancing at party

The exciting clip quickly gained traction on social media, captivating viewers with its humorous content.

@queerose3 said:

“Bcos na Oyibo una say that's cute dance wai scatter scatter abi na ballerina abi Na wetyn. God abeg oo.”

@Pesh said:

“Is she a ballerina?”

@emmie_star said:

“This girl can dance o, she just needs to go easy.”

@Rosina commented:

“What is the girl doing? Is she dancing to a different song?”

@Summayah Raheem said:

“I don't know what you all are seeing but she killed the beat she did well.”

@MamaZee reacted:

“To be honest she can dance, she's just too fast.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl steals the show during party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While in their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her. The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng