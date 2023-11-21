A TikTok video of a lady who took her sister’s dress and got caught went viral

The older sister was furious when she discovered that she had taken the dress and sent her a WhatsApp voice note to express her anger

The lady shared her sister’s hilarious rant, asking why she had a sister who always pinched her stuff, on TikTok, and many people related to it

A funny video of a cheeky lady who secretly took her sister’s stylish dress and was exposed later on has caught the attention of many viewers on TikTok.

The elder sister was livid when she realised that the woman had taken the dress without her permission and confronted her with a WhatsApp voice note full of indignation.

Her sister sends WhtasApp voice note.

Source: TikTok

The woman decided to post her sister’s amusing rant, in which she wondered aloud why she had to deal with a sister who constantly snatched her belongings, on TikTok, and many people found it relatable and funny

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ella Chidera reacted:

“@Janefranzy so y is her name Chidera.”

Snow White:

“Na watin my younger sis dey do mei don tire i dey fear visit.”

Jessyyy said:

“Don't come to my house again.”

Cherry glow:

“Oya oya una don catch us.”

Sophiaajina16:

“All this Chidera no Dey hear word Smy namesake.”

Ahswear 9908:

“Not the full name.”

Declan:

“You're from Awommamma?”

Sandy babe:

“Wawo yoU are my sis am from awo omamma.”

Oghenetejiri Esegbuyota:

“Your sister is so friendly.”

