AECAF congratulated Abdulrazaq Isa and Bala Wunti on their appointments as Chairman and CEO of WEC Nigeria respectively

The energy journalists' group said Nigeria's return to the World Energy Council opens a platform for investment, technology partnerships and global influence

AECAF called on the new WEC Nigeria board to champion a balanced energy transition that reflects African energy-access realities

The Association of Energy Correspondents, Abuja (AECAF), has thrown its support behind the new leadership of the World Energy Council (WEC) Nigeria, saying the country's return to the global body comes at a critical moment for energy diplomacy.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng and issued on Wednesday, August 27, AECAF congratulated Abdulrazaq Isa, OFR, on his appointment as Chairman of WEC Nigeria and Bala Wunti as Chief Executive Officer, while also welcoming the inaugural board, which it described as bringing deep expertise across energy, regulation, finance, academia and professional associations.

AECAF congratulates Abdulrazaq Isa as Chairman and Bala Wunti as CEO of WEC Nigeria. Photo credit: Bala Wunti

Source: UGC

The association said the appointments land at a time when governments worldwide are wrestling with energy security, affordability, sustainability and the geopolitical pressures surrounding the global energy transition.

Why the WEC return matters for Nigeria

AECAF framed Nigeria's re-entry into the World Energy Council as more than symbolic membership, arguing it gives the country a meaningful seat at the table in global energy policy conversations.

The group said the council could become a vehicle for drawing investment, forging technology partnerships and strengthening institutional ties that serve Nigeria's energy interests internationally.

On Isa, the association pointed to his record in indigenous refining and industrial development as directly relevant to Nigeria's goals of expanding domestic production and adding value within the energy sector.

It said Wunti's more than three decades of industry experience in strategy, policy development, revenue optimisation and sectoral reform position him well to convert Nigeria's WEC membership into concrete partnerships and initiatives.

AECAF stressed that Nigeria must use the renewed participation to push for a balanced approach to the energy transition, one that protects its oil and gas assets while also opening space for renewables and new technologies.

The group warned that energy access, affordability and economic development must not be crowded out of global discussions by an exclusive focus on decarbonisation.

Call for inclusive engagement and media outreach

The association also urged the new WEC Nigeria board to build an inclusive platform that brings government, private sector players, academics and professional bodies together around practical solutions to the country's energy challenges.

It called for active media engagement, saying Nigerians need to understand what the country's renewed presence in the global energy community means for them.

AECAF also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as the leadership that made Nigeria's return to the council possible, saying the move aligns with broader efforts to reposition Nigeria as an active participant in global energy diplomacy.

Established in 2007, AECAF covers Nigeria's oil, gas and wider energy sector from Abuja and the northern region. The association said it would maintain a working relationship with the new WEC Nigeria leadership and continue to support informed public discourse on energy policy and investment.

Energy consultants retract call for Ojulari's removal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that an energy consultancy group withdrew its demand for the removal of Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), saying its original position rested on an incomplete picture of the company's finances.

Dr Ibrahim Danjuma, national president of the Association of Energy Policy and Development Consultants (AEPDC), made the announcement at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday. He said the group had reviewed additional documents and spoken with industry stakeholders after issuing its initial statement, and that what it found was substantially different from the account that had informed its earlier criticism.

Source: Legit.ng