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Female Graduate Trends Online after Mentioning Course She Studied in School: "Congratulations"
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Female Graduate Trends Online after Mentioning Course She Studied in School: "Congratulations"

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • Azuatalam, a Nigerian lady, shared a photo from her university after defending her final project
  • She studied History and International Studies and announced the milestone in a post on X
  • Her celebration post drew warm reactions from followers who congratulated her on the achievement

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Azuatalam, a Nigerian lady, has taken to X to celebrate earning her Bachelor of Science degree in History and International Studies after successfully defending her final project.

She shared a photo of herself on campus to mark the occasion, writing a brief but celebratory message that quickly drew attention online.

Graduate goes viral online after mentioning course she studied in school.
Nigerian graduate bags degree in history and international studies. Photo credit: Azuatalam/X.
Source: Twitter

Her post read:

"B.SC Bagged. History and International studies. Congratulations."

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Azuatalam Shares Her Graduation Milestone

The post captured what many Nigerian graduates consider one of the most relieving moments of university life, the conclusion of a final project defence.

For students in Nigerian universities, project defence is a significant academic hurdle, and clearing it marks the final step before a degree is formally awarded.

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Azuatalam's photo and announcement resonated with followers who flooded the comments with well-wishes and words of encouragement.

Nigerians React to the News

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

Real Airls said:

"Congratulations."

Big Wiz said:

"Congratulations."

Olajide added:

"Congratulations Promise! Your journey ahead will be a successful one."

Tony added:

"So wetin u wan use am do?"

See the post below:

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
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