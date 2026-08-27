Azuatalam, a Nigerian lady, shared a photo from her university after defending her final project

She studied History and International Studies and announced the milestone in a post on X

Her celebration post drew warm reactions from followers who congratulated her on the achievement

Azuatalam, a Nigerian lady, has taken to X to celebrate earning her Bachelor of Science degree in History and International Studies after successfully defending her final project.

She shared a photo of herself on campus to mark the occasion, writing a brief but celebratory message that quickly drew attention online.

Nigerian graduate bags degree in history and international studies. Photo credit: Azuatalam/X.

Source: Twitter

Her post read:

"B.SC Bagged. History and International studies. Congratulations."

Azuatalam Shares Her Graduation Milestone

The post captured what many Nigerian graduates consider one of the most relieving moments of university life, the conclusion of a final project defence.

For students in Nigerian universities, project defence is a significant academic hurdle, and clearing it marks the final step before a degree is formally awarded.

Azuatalam's photo and announcement resonated with followers who flooded the comments with well-wishes and words of encouragement.

Nigerians React to the News

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

Real Airls said:

"Congratulations."

Big Wiz said:

"Congratulations."

Olajide added:

"Congratulations Promise! Your journey ahead will be a successful one."

Tony added:

"So wetin u wan use am do?"

See the post below:

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng