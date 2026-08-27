Female Graduate Trends Online after Mentioning Course She Studied in School: "Congratulations"
- Azuatalam, a Nigerian lady, shared a photo from her university after defending her final project
- She studied History and International Studies and announced the milestone in a post on X
- Her celebration post drew warm reactions from followers who congratulated her on the achievement
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Azuatalam, a Nigerian lady, has taken to X to celebrate earning her Bachelor of Science degree in History and International Studies after successfully defending her final project.
She shared a photo of herself on campus to mark the occasion, writing a brief but celebratory message that quickly drew attention online.
Her post read:
"B.SC Bagged. History and International studies. Congratulations."
Azuatalam Shares Her Graduation Milestone
The post captured what many Nigerian graduates consider one of the most relieving moments of university life, the conclusion of a final project defence.
For students in Nigerian universities, project defence is a significant academic hurdle, and clearing it marks the final step before a degree is formally awarded.
Azuatalam's photo and announcement resonated with followers who flooded the comments with well-wishes and words of encouragement.
Nigerians React to the News
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:
Real Airls said:
"Congratulations."
Big Wiz said:
"Congratulations."
Olajide added:
"Congratulations Promise! Your journey ahead will be a successful one."
Tony added:
"So wetin u wan use am do?"
See the post below:
UNILAG student gets set to graduate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.
She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.