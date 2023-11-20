A young lady shared a hilarious WhatsApp voice note from her mum after she accidentally saw her driving her dad’s car

The mum, who was clearly furious, scolded her daughter for being reckless and risking an accident while behind the wheel

The daughter, who thought her mum’s voice note was funny, posted it on TikTok, and many people found it relatable

A young lady uploaded a funny WhatsApp voice note that she received from her mum after she caught a glimpse of her driving her dad’s car without permission.

The mum, who was absolutely livid, berated her daughter for being irresponsible and endangering herself and others while taking control of the vehicle.

The mother was furious. Photo credit: TikTok/@favempire81

Source: TikTok

The daughter, who was amused by her mum’s overreaction and tone of voice, shared it on TikTok, and many people commented that they could relate to her situation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ellaw reacted:

“Benin peopie language is the best there.”

Claire Félicité:

“Like African mum are the same.”

Mercy:

“This is how my mum shout at me but she be delta.”

Mide:

“Favour no be so ooo.”

Jenney:

“Any small thing when we do, na Dey make our papa one drive them commot.”

Aysha:

“Small thing your papa will drive me commot dis house.”

Tare:

“Favour why you Dey make iye shout na.”

Prettymabisebabe:

“Una no Dey hear world.”

Bella Gucci investment:

“Na my mother you do like this Abi.”

Nana szn:

“Favor whyu be like this.”

GOODNESSky:

“Favouru dey stress mummmy.”

JennieGold2040:

“Na my mama second be this one oh.”

Beauticiankay:

“Why you de drag mummy leg come out.”

Sheila kome:

“Favour why you dey stress mumcy na.”

Source: Legit.ng