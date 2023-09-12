A hilarious TikTok video of a sister’s reaction to her younger sibling borrowing her clothes, hair and bags for a party has gone viral

The younger sister showed off the stunning outfit and how well it suited her

The older sister, who owned the items, was so envious of how good they looked on her that she sent a voice note asking how she could outshine her when she knew she was not the owner of the clothes

A funny video clip on TikTok has captured the attention of thousands of viewers.

It showed the reaction of a sister who discovered that her younger sibling had sneakily taken her clothes, hair extensions, and bags to dress up for a social gathering.

Funny voice note from sister leaks. Photo credit: TikTok/@glamby_girls

Source: TikTok

The younger sister had captured herself in the borrowed outfit, flaunting her curves and beauty.

The older sister, who was the rightful owner of the items, was so green with jealousy that she sent a voice note to her sister, demanding to know how she dared to outshine her when she was well aware that she was not the owner of the clothes.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Janny reacted:

"Please can we see ur sister."

Amobo said:

"Complete outfit from sis closet drawer."

Mhiz Jenny billions wrote:

"My friend help me catch you."

Ikonoh Ruth commented:

"We wey b only gal we dy miss a lot."

Amanda Blossom57353:

"My own sister carry my 12k go flex."

Benita:

"I don't have an elder sister."

Ada_Etee:

"Evuuul sister of mine."

MyBitchLoveCoCo:

"Omo u have a sweet sister sha."

Source: Legit.ng