A Nigerian lady who had the perfect physique for a model met her destiny helper online, who coached her

After she was given different tips on how to walk well on the runway, the lady's modelling routine changed

Luck smiled on her, and she got a placement with a New York agency that gave her a robust international gig

A woman shared the video of a lady, Favour, who turned out to be a great model after he gave her some very good coaching sessions.

The video she shared had the Favour's first walk as she gave her corrections. At every point the lady sent her walk video, the woman (@she_is_kyrah) taught her to be better.

The lady was taught how to walk properly. Photo source: @she_is_kyrah

Source: TikTok

Lady walked like a model

Favour's life later turned out well as she got placed with an international agency in New York and had her first big break.

Many people rushed to the man's comment section to appreciate her as some wanted the same opportunity Favour had.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adisa Iyanuoluwa|Oluwaniyo said:

"I’m fine happy for her congratulations Favour."

MG said:

"I’d love to be a face model."

NÎ_F_FY said:

"Sad I don’t know my height but I’m tall."

IFEOLUWA said:

"What about a guy ,my brother is 6.7 ft tall and look like me."

The man replied:

"Let him message."

hazzy razel dazel said:

"My parents say that l can never do modeling but I want to prove them wrong."

CuteLoner said:

"I’d love to be a face model but I’m not tall."

cuteeeeee said:

"Is there any other agency I can join because I'm short for modeling and I'm not sure my height will be accepted in modeling but I really I want to."

user9833262649215 said:

"Hello my sister has a dream of being a model but she doesn't know where to start from."

Ola said:

"@Favour Go girl! That’s my babysis right there."

Lady rejected modelling agency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a thin and beautiful Nigerian lady went viral after sharing her frustration with the modelling industry.

In a TikTok video posted by @crisnwana, she expressed her disappointment at being told by modelling agencies that she did not meet their standards due to not being thin and tall enough.

Source: Legit.ng