A Nigerian lady has sparked a controversy online after sharing her receipt for hair treatment expenses

Despite having a low-cut hairstyle, she spent a staggering N325K, with N70K alone for cutting her hair

Sharing her frustration, she expressed her surprise at the high cost of maintaining healthy-cut hair

A Nigerian woman has taken to the X app to share her dismay over the exorbitant cost she incurred while maintaining her low-cut hair.

According to the woman identified as @miriamogb on X, what was initially expected to be a budget-friendly hairstyle turned into a financial burden, as she discovered the true cost of keeping her hair healthy.

Lady spends N325k on low cut Photo credit: @miriamogb/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Woman spends N325k in maintaining healthy low-cut

Spending N70,000 on simply getting her hair cut, she was also recommended additional products of N325,000 that significantly increased the overall cost of her hair care routine.

Miriam expressed her frustration, stating that she had not anticipated spending such a substantial amount on maintaining her low-cut hairstyle.

Due to the absence of braids or extensions, the expenses associated with keeping her hair healthy came as a shock.

Reactions as lady shares cost of maintaining her lowcut hairstyle

Miriamogb's revelation has sparked a widespread conversation on social media platforms.

@pee_rsp commented:

“With the way my hair is breaking, it’s looking like I’ll be forced to barb it. By the way, you look beautiful.”

@simplydehrah said:

“Please I dinnor understand the figures I’m seeing.”

@EmaazDr reacted:

“MONEY WEY I GO TAKE CUT MY HAIR FOR MY LIFE TIME NA HIM YOU GO USE AT ONCE?”

@imperialpresh said:

“#325,000 to barb hair. This gender never ceases to amaze me. Something my barber dey collect #500 for. Girls just like affluent and unneeded lifestyles. Wasting money on non-resourceful things.”

Source: Legit.ng