A Nigerian woman’s hilarious reaction to using a lift for the first time went viral on TikTok

She hesitated before stepping into the long lift, as she did not know what to expect

A man who looked like a security guard helped her to enter the lift, and she started to enjoy the experience as soon as she took her first step

The internet was in stitches after watching a Nigerian woman’s hilarious reaction to using a lift for the first time in her life.

The woman, who had never experienced a lift before, was unsure of how to enter the long metal box that was waiting for her.

She hesitated at the door, looking around nervously, as she did not know what would happen next. A kind man who was dressed like a security guard came to her rescue and helped her to step into the lift.

As soon as the woman felt the lift moving, she became overjoyed. She could not believe how fun and easy it was to use a lift.

