A funny drama ensued while a young Nigerian lady stood before a cow and whined her waist for it

In a flash, the large mammal suddenly began to approach her after stealing glances at the young dancer

Her reaction to the cow's move sent social media users into a frenzy as people funnily tackled her for running

A lady left people in stitches after she shared a funny video of a cow approaching her.

In the clip seen on TikTok, the lady identified as Zara, stood before a herd of cows as they strolled by and danced focusing on one of them.

She danced for a cow.

Source: TikTok

A man in the background hilariously wondered what she would do should the cow come for her, to which Zara replied that she would flee.

As Zara danced, the cow she focused on stole glances at her and suddenly began to approach her, causing the young lady to flee. Going by her caption, Zara perceived the cow saw her as a dancing grass.

The video has garnered 214k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

The video made people laugh

Fafa said:

"Why are you running? She just wanted to join you dance."

expensive desire said:

"Shey you know say na risk you take?"

user6114282852843 said:

"Nah when video wan sweet una come cut am."

Baby Joy said:

"The cow was like “is dis not Suzana” let me see."

user9968356549029 said:

"Trouble dy sleep iyanga go wake am.... yeah I'm the one. the grass in green clothes."

Perpi said:

"Omooo which kin rough play be this."

Hollatoye said:

"Cow was like ‘come lemme tell you something’ ‘why are you running.'’

fifecute said:

"The cow wan dance with you na .. why u dey run."

Lucie said:

"Cow was like “that’s suspicious … but lemme see.”

