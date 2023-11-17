A video of a white lady pounding yam with great energy has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady assisted an older woman who sat over the mortar and used the pestle while being directed

Many people had divided opinions about how the lady pounded, while others commented on the older woman's behaviour

Netizens have reacted to a video of a white lady pounding yam with force.

The white lady's man, an African, recorded her and shared it on the social media platform TikTok as he laughed at her.

In the clip, the white lady was all smiles as she pounded with great energy while an older woman supervised.

The older woman fearlessly dipped her hand into the mortar to arrange the edible, quite to the white lady's surprise.

At a point, she loudly appealed to the older woman to watch her hand. The video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

People found it funny

Juvic said:

"Granny make wild dey wait for fufu and you guys are playing."

SolimanGH said:

"Bro why are you putting pressure on this lady.''

_MatanPablo said:

"Obroni is thinking about mom's hand, Mom's thinking about her soup."

iddrisumohammedik said:

''It really pains me no one is talking about the old woman there."

AMG said:

''Who else saw granny minding her own business."

Itz Lorddenis said:

''She wanted to fall on the soup."

Mary Darkwaa715 said:

"Is she killing a snake or what?"

apostlepaul799 said:

"Client everyone dey manage, e reach ur turn, u carry am come village to pound yam."

banadanaeugene said:

"Granny is hungry waiting for her food you play with it."

