Netizens have been captivated by the little girl's stunning eyes and overall beauty which was captured in a video

In a TikTok video shared by a mother @heyy..cheryl, her 2-year-old daughter's beauty was displayed.

The small girl with breathtaking beauty stole the spotlight with her breathtaking icy blue eyes.

2-year-old girl with blue eyes gets featured in global book Photo credit: @heyy.cheryl/TikTok

The enchanting gaze of the little girl left viewers in awe, as they were captivated by the unique and striking beauty of her eyes.

Mum says 2-year-old blue-eyed daughter got featured in global book

According to the proud mother, her 2-year-old daughter was featured in a global book release.

The details of the book and the nature of the feature were not disclosed, but the proud mother couldn't contain her joy and expressed her immense pride in her child.

The global recognition of her daughter's beauty is a testament to the captivating allure of her icy blue eyes.

She wrote;

“POV; My 2-year-old was featured in a global book release. I couldn't be more proud.”

Reactions as mum gushes over 2-year-old daughter with blue eyes

The video sparked a wave of admiration and awe among netizens who showered compliments on the little girl for her gorgeous eyes and overall beauty.

@Melanie 1980 said:

“She is so pretty and those icy blue eyes are beautiful.”

@dunnis said:

"She keeps winning."

@Lola reacted:

“She is beautiful the history of how she used with blue eyes may be sad but she is beautiful.”

@ozoemenaemeghara said:

“God pls I need cute children with this kind of eyes because my love for blue eyes is very massive.”

@Lakia.Q said:

“Those eyes on that complexion D! Stop playing with her!”

@PICKLE JUICE reacted:

“Ommmmmggggggg yasssss congratulations want an awsome opportunity.”

@TheLaurel_K reacted:

“@Julia omg she so gorgeous.”

@greta commented:

“And so she should, she's goregous!”

Pretty girl with shiny blue eyes trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat has got netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes. Tima Wire came in contact with the cute kid and shared her snaps on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

On December 31, Tima made another post with the kid in the group wherein she gushed over Wasilat's eyes. When Legit.ng contacted her, Tima revealed that she met Wasilat at her mum's village.

"Her name is Wasilat although she's not anyhow related to me I just met her at my mum's village then I decided to take a shoot with and post for people to see the wonderful things God is doing." Tima added that she confirmed from the Kogi indigene's mum that it is not a disease, but that she was born that way.

Source: Legit.ng