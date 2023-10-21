A young Nigerian man has released 2018 Facebook chats he had with a lady who was crushing on him

A Nigerian man, Aliyu Jalal, has caused a stir on social media after releasing 2017 and 2018 Facebook chats he had with a lady who really loved him.

According to Aliyu, he knew her from 2016 as he had just graduated from the university at that time, yet she was willing to date him.

She expressed her feelings for him but he wasn't ready for a relationship and did not I've her attention despite that the lady was willing to wait. He wrote:

"...I knew her from 2016. I had just graduated from university then and she explicitly expressed that she wanted a relationship. I wasn't ready for a relationship.

"She said she would want us to continue being friends until I was ready. She said she would wait. She waited..."

Aliyu's crush moved on

Aliyu added that he refused to give her attention and shared a series of unreplied messages she sent him back in 2018.

However, he would check on her only to discover she unfriended him. He found out she had gotten married. In his words:

"I just checked her wall to see that she had unfriended me.

"I also saw that she is now married. She married last year. I saw the groom's picture together with her. He looks very responsible.

"She was a good girl. A very good girl.

"I hope she has forgiven me.

"May she find happiness and fulfilment in her matrimonial home.

"May her husband be the right one for her."

Mixed reactions trailed his Facebook post.

People react to Aliyi Jalal's post

Iniobong Beka said:

"The rate at which men nowadays behave like the very thing they preach against, really baffles me.

"Did you want some attention?

"What was your main aim when you posted this BS?

"She worshipped me' dfkm ."

Ummilkhair Almas Ahmad Gee said:

"God abeg May this never be me ‍♀️ how can you be loving someone this way ‍♀️ he is not even giving u d attention and love you deserve thank God she’s with the right person now."

Saifullahil Maslul Saif said:

"At times the major problem that makes some men not to believe or accept relationships is because of past experiences and how we faced life to be where we are. I am still finding it difficult to believe in relationships."

Wachukwu Gloria Chizurumoke said:

"You only posted these screenshots to massage your ego.

"It's true you didn't love her, but why did you ignore this much only to wish her happy married life now?

"We can see through the BS abeg."

Arinze Alexander said:

"You're now in someone's wife's DM, oga. The vibe won't be the same anymore. Hopefully, you don't start stalking her or asking if she's happy. Be well."

Miracle Chukwuma said:

"So what does this proves?‍♀️ You have been loved before but do not have the ability to recieve love so no lady should bother wasting her time."

