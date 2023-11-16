A hilarious TikTok video showed a man getting more than he bargained for when he asked a woman for N20k at a wedding

The man was taking part in a special request with a woman at a wedding when he asked her for the money

The woman took her phone from the crowd and transferred the money to him, but then she asked for 200k back, which was ten times the amount he gave her

One TikTok user captured a funny moment at a wedding when a man tried to impress a woman by asking her for N20k, but ended up getting a surprise.

The video showed the man and the woman on the dance floor, participating in a special request, a tradition where guests can ask for anything they want from each other.

Lady requests for 200kin return. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcbami

Source: TikTok

The man decided to ask the woman for N20k. The woman agreed to his request and took out her phone from the audience, who were watching the scene with curiosity.

She quickly transferred the money to the man’s account, then turned the tables on him. She asked him to give her back 200k, ten times the requested amount. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User4473462409824 reacted:

“Ladies. One behind the camera already called the guy OLE when the guy asked for 20k.”

McBami responded:

“Women supporting women.”

Ugonna Precious wrote:

“Love me how the bride celebrated her friend's win.”

Favour:

“Sporty bet.”

Goo-ata:

“l investment and better interest.”

Debby:

“My friends no serious them never do wedding once.”

McBami responded:

“You can motivate them... the Tirst one that attempts will have me anchor the wedding for 70% free.”

Hazzy:

“Is good to Dey attend wedding oo.”

DeSpa Africa:

“Money way d guy wan spray d couple.”

