It was a joyful moment when two friends stormed a wedding with an unexpected gift meant for the bride

In a trending clip, the bride opened the box thinking it contained a pair of shoes, but it had about N4 million in it

The bride was surprised beyond words after she opened the box and saw the money and the written not in it

Two ladies have been praised on social media because of the heartwarming gift they took to their friend's wedding.

In a video shared on TikTok, the two ladies attended the nuptials with a cash gift of about N4 million.

The bride was surprised when she opened the box. Photo credit: TikTok/@oppyjay_alaga.

When the box of money was handed over to the bride by the two friends, she thought it was a pair of shoes.

However, when she opened it in the presence of all, she was greeted by bundles of Naira notes.

She was surprised and happy at the same. Her emotions ran high when she read the note included in the gift by her friends.

She brought out the money and shouted in joy. Many who have seen the video described the gift as superb.

The clip was posted by @oppyjay_alaga, who captioned it:

"Bride thought it was a shoe gift, but it turns out to be money. They attached even added a note. So emotional everyone got teary. This is true friendship."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to wedding gift

@Lammie_xx said:

"The Yoruba in me won’t wear the pant."

@Nora said:

"Let the day reach first what is 4 million?"

@Divine said:

"What is 4mil that I can’t dash my friend na the money I never just get."

@Scent Central said:

"You People should start saving, please. I no wan hear story."

