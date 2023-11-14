English musician and songwriter Ed Sheeran gave out 445 items of clothing and accessories to charity

Sheeran intends to use his belongings to generate funds on eBay that would be given to less privileged kids who grew up where he was raised

Almost 450 items were turned over, including 149 pairs of boxer shorts, half of which were worn by the artist

English superstar Edward Christopher Sheeran, widely known as Ed Sheeran, has donated over 450 clothing items (including pairs of used underpants) to be auctioned off on eBay to help raise money for charity.

The musician went through his closet and donated items to the Framlingham, Suffolk, and East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) shop.

Ed Sheeran donates clothes, including boxers, to charity. Credit: @dailymail, @teddysphotos

Source: Instagram

The collection has 149 pairs of boxer shorts, almost half of which the musician has worn, Daily Mail reported.

Seven items are from Ed Sheeran's beloved football team, Ipswich Town, and the collection also contains 20 sweaters, 11 pairs of pants, 14 hats, six onesies, and 73 pairs of socks.

Most of the garments will be auctioned off on eBay with beginning bids of £9.99 (N10k) to benefit EACH, a charity Ed has been an ambassador for since 2014.

There will be three auctions, beginning on November 16, November 26, and December 3, with 20 items being held for new EACH shop launches.

Each item would be accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity and sold "as received," meaning that they will not be washed or ironed before being put up for auction.

Kevin Clements, EACH director of fundraising and communications, stated:

"It's an extraordinary gesture. and extremely kind of Ed. His generosity will raise thousands of pounds for our wonderful charity."

Across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, and Essex counties, EACH provides care for children and young adults with life-threatening conditions and assists their families.

In 2014, the singer-songwriter, who recently opened up about his cemetery, was said to have raised N7.5 million by donating his wardrobe to the charity.

