An educative video on TikTok has captured the moment when a smart pupil aced a difficult bottle puzzle in a matter of seconds.

The video, which was uploaded by a man who decided to test the intelligence of three students wearing their school uniforms, has become a viral sensation on the popular social media platform.

The puzzle consisted of rearranging 10 bottles on a table from right to left, by moving only one bottle from one end to the other.

The bottles were arranged in a triangular formation, with four bottles on the bottom row, then three, two and one on the top.

The challenge was to make the triangle face the opposite direction, without altering the number of bottles in each row.

While it appeared to be an impossible task at first, one of the pupils quickly came up with the clever solution and stunned the man behind the camera.

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from astonished TikTokers who praised the pupil’s brilliance and how fast they solved the puzzle without baiting an eye.

Watch the video:

