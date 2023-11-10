Tope Maggie, a Nigerian chef from Ogbomoso, Oyo, has embarked on a daunting 200-hour cooking marathon in the hopes of bringing the honour back home

Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record was broken by an Irish chef with a time of 47 hours, 21 minutes

Maggie announced his daring cooking marathon attempt in an Instagram post on Thursday evening, November 9, and had cooked for over 12 hours by the time of the report

A Nigerian chef named Tope Maggie from Ogbomoso in Oyo state has started a 200-hour cooking marathon in an attempt to break the current world record.

On Thursday evening, November 9, Maggie shared an announcement on social media about his effort at a cooking marathon.

Tope Maggie begins 200-hour cooking marathon to break the world record.

In addition to asking for help with his new endeavour, he posted a number of photos and videos.

Tope included a flyer announcing that the cooking marathon would be held at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club.

On Thursday at 6pm, Tope began his attempt. He had been in the kitchen for more than 12 hours at the time of this report.

The flyer also implies that the chef has tried to get Guinness World Records (GWR) to sanction the event.

The Nigerian hopes to beat the Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes, and set a new world record.

After Fisher beat the previous 93 hours and 11 minutes record set by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, the GWR officially recognised him as the record holder on November 7.

