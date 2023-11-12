The cute video of a Nigerian man and his beautiful daughter went viral on TikTok due to the transformation in their physical appearance

The father shared two photos, one taken in 2013 and the other taken in 2023, to show how their lives have changed

The huge physical transformation in the appearance of the father and daughter stunned many netizens

Netizens are inspired by the transformation video of a man and his beautiful daughter.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man and his daughter glowed nicely, making a lot of his followers to admire them.

The transformation of the man and his daughter melted many hearts. Photo credit: TikTok/@youngdaddy.official.

Source: UGC

The man, @youngdaddy.official, posted two photos in the clip with the aim of showing people the changes their lives have gone through within the past ten years.

The first photo was taken in 2013, which is ten years ago, while the second one was taken in 2023.

In the first photo, the baby girl and his dad were younger, and the photo also showed their humble lives back then.

The new photo, however, shows the man looking much more handsome and his daughter looking cute. Many netizens observed that the girl looked like her father.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's transformation video

@Williams said:

"Blood no the lie see eyes."

@kizitobtc said:

"Those eyes never changed."

@Jewel Chinedu said:

"Both of you grew up, lovely."

@Mr 007 said:

"2013? Make I no talk wetin dey my mind."

@Joan oyana said:

"Your daughter is so pretty."

@philnath said:

"To born early good sha."

@REVEREND FATHER said:

"Omo this your eyes follow you grew up."

@sirtony said:

"The comeback is always greater than the setback. Setback makes you stronger!"

@Mauriceforteh said:

"An apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

@Zach reacted:

"Me and my daughter in a few years."

Man's life changes after he went through therapy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who had harmful habits had dropped all and has been transformed through therapy care.

The young man named Afolabi was said to have lived a street life in Lagos, where he indulged in hard substances.

His life changed when a Nigerian man named Dimmy and his friends found him and made him go through therapy.

Source: Legit.ng