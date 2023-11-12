A young Nigerian woman who recently gave birth to a baby has appealed to netizens on the TikTok app

In a video shared via her official account, she begged fellow mothers for assistance on how to flatten her tummy

Social media users stormed the comments section to offer words of support and advice for the young mother

A Nigerian woman with the handle @oluwashindaraayomi3 on TikTok has sent out a passionate appeal to mothers.

In her TikTok video, she displayed her big tummy and begged netizens for suggestions on how to reduce the size.

Lady seeks help to reduce her big tummy Photo credit: @oluwashindaraayomi3/TikTok.

New mum's tummy increased after birth

According to Ayomi, she recently delivered a baby, and since then, her tummy has refused to go down in size.

"Wetin una dey use flat your stomach after birth? Eshanu mi?" she asked in the video.

Reactions trail video of new mother seeking advice

Netizens took to the comments section to share their suggestions on how she can flatten her tummy. A lady also advised her to use castor oil, and netizens asked questions about it.

@mama73296 said:

"What of us that hasn't given birth but we have big tummy can we still use the castor oil."

@adebola_7 wrote:

"Please what about cs mother my baby is 7 months now and is still looks like I’m pregnant please help."

@adetolaesther13 said:

"My tummy is also big. 2nd child tho. My boy is 3 months but the tummy isn’t like my first child own. It has refuse to go down."

@maspringoldbeauty advised:

"Use castor oil to rub ur tummy and thank me later."

@jermima said:

"Heard so much about dis castor oil. I will try it."

@beckyjames777 wrote:

"Use very hot water to press your stomach morning and evening, secondly use cloth or wrapper to always tie your stomach, stay away from cold drinks."

@slimmorgan101 added:

"Go to iya Alagbo at any market tell them u need the agbo nursing mother use for their stomach. It works magic."

Watch the video below:

Mum of 3 flaunts big tummy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman has garnered attention and support from netizens after confidently showcasing her postpartum body.

With three babies in three years, she proudly embraced her big tummy and encouraged others to do the same.

Netizens have flooded the comments section, expressing agreement and admiration for her body-positive message.

