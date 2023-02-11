A mother of two children has sparked a debate online after revealing the secret behind her flat tummy

In a video, the happy woman advised fellow women and mothers on how to get a flat tummy in just five days

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many maintaining that the procedure works

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian mother, Jetsy Gbemy, has advised women on how to achieve a flat tummy in five days.

In a video shared via her official account, the happy mother shared tips on how to make a particular drink which she claims flattens the tummy.

Nigerian mum flaunts flat tummy Photo Credit: @jestygbemi

Source: TikTok

According to her, the key ingredients needed in the preparation of the drink include cinnamon powder, ginger powder and pepper powder.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"How to get flat tummy in 5 days. It works for me. I'm 38 and a mother of two. Try it before condemning it.

"In a dry clean jar, add 6 tablespoons of turmeric, 1 and half tablespoon of cinnamon powder, 1 and half tablespoon of ginger powder. 1 and half tablespoon of pepper powder. Store in an airtight container.

"In the morning, add half tablespoon of the mix into a cup of hot water. Drink 30-40 mins before breakfast."

Social media reactions

@dougla1308 said:

"I recently saw an 80year old speaking about this she said it also keeps her pain free and she also looks great for her age."

@tundu8 stated:

"So true.was using that when I had covid, it help me heal n lost all my love handle in 2 weeks."

@marci_undefeated wrote:

"I can attest 2 this! Been doing this since Jan n it def works 4 me.. lost my fupa."

@yourversatilefriend stated:

"6 spoon turmeric powder, 1.5 spoon cinnamon powder, 1.5 spoon ginger powder, 1.5 spoon black pepper powder."

@lillymayconekt added:

"I'm interested in this, I am starting tomorrow morning, cos I'm so depressed about my body, mostly my belly. I will take a before and after pictures."

Watch the video below:

Aju Mbaise for flat tummy and weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that herbs are used for treatment of various diseases and are successfully used in weight loss and prolongation of human life.

Today, we will talk about Aju Mbaise, a 'soup' traditionally given to nursing mothers to help them regain nutrients lost during childbirth. The mixture is also known to aid in weight loss and fertility. It is a fat burning herbal mixture that combines ginger roots, traditional leaves, uziza seeds, uda and the bark of a special medicinal tree found in Mbaise.

This combination is wrapped together to form a coiled wrap, hence the Igbo term Aju (which means 'wrap'). The mixture has a bitter alkaline taste with a delicious aroma. The leaves are either brewed plainly as tea or used for a peppersoup.

Source: Legit.ng