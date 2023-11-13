A white man has caused a stir online as he exposed the thrift business that is gaining ground in African countries

Rory Gallagher said his fellow white folks donate their clothes freely for poor African kids without knowing that they are being sold instead

The man shared a video confirming his story after he visited a booming market in an East African country

An oyinbo man, identified as Rory Gallagher, has made startling revelations about the booming thrift business in Africa.

Using a big market in Gikomba, Kenya, as a case study, Rory exposed how clothes white folks donated were sold in large quantities.

Roy Gallagher exposed the booming thrift business in African countries. Photo Credit: @roaringtravel

Speaking the mind of an average American who donated their clothes, Rory said the idea was for them to get to poor kids in Africa, but they are shipped and then sold as thrift instead.

Thrift traders also have it tough

In a video, Rory said most times, they don't get to the children they were intended for. He visited a Kenyan market where the clothes, popularly known as thrift wear, were sold and identified some Canadian and US clothing items.

Rory lamented that thrift traders also have a tough business selling these clothes. He interviewed a trader to back up his claim.

Many patronise thrift stores in Nigeria and other countries. Nigerian Customs' announcement to ban thrift clothes had sparked outrage from citizens.

Rory Gallagher's video generates buzz

Jess said:

"I'm ok with them selling my donations! just like I'm ok with people taking cans out of my recycling bin."

lilymuhonja said:

"I once bought a jacket in mutumba after a few days i saw a girl wearing in a movie wearing exactly the same."

B_funny said:

"Just like goodwill instead of donating them they’re selling it to make money of free clothes."

Annablues3 said:

"Please don't stop, even though they are sold, we actually buy them really cheap compared to the store clothing, which still helps the poor."

user3075958747875 said:

"It seems good to me, it creates a small business In a foreign country."

MERCY said:

"So I have been buying donation clothes that's meant for me from my American brothers and sisters ??"

Gikonyo mark said:

"Its just that we buy our clothes from the European countries and collect them at Gikomba."

Nicco TSB said:

"Information has been leaked."

Lady tackles people who wear thrift clothes abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had criticised those who wear okrika (thrift clothes) abroad.

In a post on X, the lady asked why a person would wear second-hand clothes (okrika) when travelling abroad, wondering what would happen if the owners saw them in the foreign country.

According to Okriks, the word "Okrika", which is used for second-hand wear in Nigeria, came from a town by the same name, a place people believe the clothes came through into the country.

