A viral video has captured the moment a young Nigerian lady received N50,000 from each of her four brothers after she asked them for money

The lady showed the screenshots of her chats with her brothers, as well as the bank alerts confirming the transfers

The video has amazed many people who wondered how such a generous and wealthy family exists in the midst of the economic hardship

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the amazing generosity of four brothers who sent N50,000 each to their sister after she asked them for money.

The video, which was shared by the sister, reveals how she texted her brothers individually and requested for N50,000, claiming that she needed it urgently.

To her surprise, all four of them agreed to send her the money without asking any questions.

The video also shows the bank alerts that confirmed the transfers of N50,000 from each brother, totaling N200,000.

The sister expressed her gratitude and joy at the kindness of her brothers, who did not hesitate to help her out.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from people who were astonished by the wealth and generosity of the family.

Many people wondered how the brothers could afford to send such a huge amount of money to their sister, especially in the current economic situation.

Some people also praised the sister for having such caring and supportive brothers, while others joked that they wished they had such siblings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User4718711793316 reacted:

"Is muyiwa or fawaz single? Asking for a friend."

Leemahbea02 said:

"My sister in law good morning ma should I make eba or pounded yam."

Evelynfunmilayo wrote:

"Na so u take collect 200k ? Ballers only."

Somn201 commented:

"Please can I join your family member?"

Ajehclet also commented:

"FAWAZ fine ooo is he single."

User5220681475453:

"I think your brothers are now ready to settle down my dear sister in-law."

Damichase:

"My in-law in-law I get one bone straight weyI go give u if u link me up with one of ur bro."

Bae_ christabel:

"Wig money don complete."

217daral:

"My own be say sha make I send my aza because Na me and u plan am."

Midey:

"Ilya Okomi nah me be Ahmed incoming gf."

Source: Legit.ng