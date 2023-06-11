Nigerians have reacted to the plan by the Nigeria Customs Service to place a ban on used clothes in Nigeria

The announcement by the Customs provoked an outcry on social media, with many asking Customs to allow Nigerians to breathe

Nigeria Customs said importing used clothes in Nigeria is detrimental to the health of the nation

Nigerians have reacted angrily to Nigeria Customs to Service's plans to ban used clothes.

According to them, the lucrative business that kept many Nigerians in the country was the used clothes business.

Nigeria Customs Plan to ban used clothes Credit: georgeclerk

Source: Getty Images

They say banning used clothes, otherwise known as okirika, is taking away the meal tickets of many Nigerians.

Social media user Daniel Regha said that many Nigerians relied so much on the business to make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Regha said:

Okrika clothes shouldn't be banned. It's a lucrative business that has kept many Nigerians going; But most importantly, many people (myself included) rely on okrika clothes, shoes, etc. The Nigeria Customs Service is making an unwise decision, the govt should think thru."

The Nigeria Customs Service announced its intention to ban the sale of second-hand clothes in Nigeria.

The nation reports that the Customs Service spokesman said that the sale of okrika clothing harms the country.

He said:

"Okrika clothes are injurious to the health of the nation. That is why government deem it fit that it should be banned.

"One should be curious. Nobody knows how and who used this clothing. And most importantly, smugglers are desirous to turn Nigeria into a dumping ground. We should not accept it.

"We are a country well blessed with human and natural resources. Why will someone go and bring used products?"

Other Nigerians said in the face of hardship that okrika clothes are the only thing keeping people with low incomes going.

"These have been saving lives for years now. Nigeria's government can't be any serious getting worse every day, Berta said on Twitter.

Another said:

"These people are so disconnected from the true plights of the people. This is how the really poor can afford clothing. Like how are we so blessed with clueless people at the top? Until they deepen the gap between the rich and the poor, they can't rest. God abeg save this country cos I don't even understand anymore."

26-Year-Old medical student buys house selling okirika from business she started with N2k

Legit.ng reported that Olivia Hillier started her side business with just $5, the equivalent of N2,000 with a T-shirt she saw in a thrift store.

The medical student at Rochester, a Michigan-based Oakland University had some experience selling a few of her old clothing items on the resale app, Poshmark. She hardly thought much of it.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, Hillier noticed that other Poshmark sellers were making a profit from flipping trendy thrift store shopping.

Source: Legit.ng