A Nigerian lady finally succeeded abroad after two years of moving there as she bought her own home

The lady got things like pieces of furniture and appliances for her before moving out of her rented apartment

Many Nigerians applauded her for succeeding in a country many immigrants had said was hard for personal growth

A Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK has made a video to celebrate her success in a foreign country.

Despite relocating to the UK in two years, the lady was able to get her first house from salaries from her hard work.

Many people praised the lady for getting her house. Photo source: @urfavorite_nurse

Source: TikTok

Lady bought house in UK

Before she (@urfavorite_nurse_) officially got her keys, the lady went out to shop for great appliances for the new home in a video.

Many Nigerians celebrated her big win as some said that she is making it in the same country a lot of people complained about.

Owoyemi Zainab said:

"Congratulations. Same uk people are complaining people are buying houses. I am next in line."

Seeps said:

"Congratulations hun."

Felix Temitope Akand said:

"Na this kind video good for uk story ,those trenches people don spoil that uk with bad news and negative encouragement ,more wins joor."

Nelloow.ng said:

"Congratulations dear…. Please make this video go viral because na only d bad side full social medium."

inini said:

"Congratulations dear. Very few girls dream like you."

Joan said:

"You did amazing my sister."

de_Michaels said:

"Congrats, I tap in the Grace."

gratefulisaac22 said:

"Make I qualify first congratulations well deserved."

Iamamillionaire said:

"We re trying to buy our first home too here in uk,could you please give me a hint on how you went about it.did you pay 5 percent deposit or 10?"

Theophilus said:

"Show me the way."

Another lady bought house in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @abbieoflagos, stirred massive reactions after sharing a video of the house she bought in Canada in one year after relocating there.

The lady said that the journey to owning a home in the foreign country was not an easy one, but she was grateful to God for finally having a house.

Source: Legit.ng