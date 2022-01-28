At a time when fast fashion is becoming the order of the day with many fashion lovers jumping on trendy looks and inadvertently encouraging a throwaway mentality, the practice of thrifting is a shining beacon of light.

Thrift markets are unarguably one of the most patronized businesses in Nigeria. While these markets have always been some of the best places to shop luxury brands at affordable rates, very few people openly admit to patronizing them.

There are several benefits of buying thrift items. Source: www.wealthresult.com

Source: UGC

And because of how they are sold in open and sometimes crowded market spaces, the perception that thrift items are meant for poor people or those living on a budget thrives.

However, opting for second-hand clothing or Okrika as is popularly called in Nigeria, doesn't make you a cheapskate and here is why.

There are many benefits one stands to gain from shopping from thrift stores and markets and in this article, Legit.ng highlights six of them.

Check them out below:

1. Very affordable/good spending habits

With thrifting, be rest assured that you're spending 50% (if not less) less than what you would have spent if you decided to visit a mall or boutique.

This is unarguably one of the easiest ways to get good items of clothing without breaking the bank.

2. You may discover designer products at a fraction of the price

Let's face it, high-end designer brands may be coveted and high in demand but they rarely come cheap.

However, it's amazing the prices these same designer clothes often retail for at thrift stores and markets. One can get a designer dress that would normally sell for about N20,000, for N3,000 or even less at a local thrift store.

Thrift clothes are far cheaper than what you would find in a boutique. Photo credit: naijaonlinebiz.com

Source: UGC

3. Thrifting helps you curate your wardrobe with unique clothes

If Zara or Asos releases a new collection this season and you're one of those who buy, best believe you're sure to step out rocking the same look with 4 or 5 other people.

However, with thrift items, you're provided with a diverse assortment of clothing, meaning you’re less likely to find yourself wearing the same top or sweater as a friend or co-worker.

4. Thrifting is good for the environment

Thrifting is a great way to recycle. By choosing to shop preloved items over newly produced pieces, you're limiting the amount of natural resources it takes to create new fabrics, make the clothing, and ship it hundreds or thousands of miles to the store.

5. You can find genuine vintage items

For many people, thrifting is like a treasure hunt as the thrill of what one may find in a thrift market is always exciting to anticipate. Vintage fashion is big right now and if you're looking to spice things up the old school way, thrift markets are the best places to visit.

6. Find items that are no longer made

Whether you’re looking for an iconic shirt or dress that was only made in the 80s, thrift shops are often your best bet to find items that are no longer in production.

So, when next you feel that sense of shame creep in due to your urge to visit a thrift market, think of all these reasons why you're going for preloved items!

Source: Legit.ng