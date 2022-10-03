A 20-year-old Nigerian boy who recently got married to a young girl has hinted at calling it quits on his marriage

According to the young husband, this is owing to the fact that his wife has refused to have sexual intercourse with him

The young lad lamented that she keeps coming up with excuses each time he makes an attempt and sought advice from netizens on the way out

Three months after tying the knot to a girl he claims is aged 17, a young husband has taken to social media to express his dissatisfaction over how the marriage is going.

The 20-year-old in a TikTok video lamented that they have not had sexual intercourse since becoming a couple.

He lamented that his wife is uncooperative in bed matters. Photo Credit: TikTok/@apito.luxury

He said that she keeps coming up with excuses each time he makes advances at her in that regard.

The lad who is an only son admitted his inability to cheat due to his love for her and urged netizens for advice on what to do.

"...This is 3 months after I got married to this 17-year-old girl.

"I married early at 20 because I am the only son of my family.

"Ever since I got married to her she keep denying me from performing my manly duties.

"And I can't cheat on her because I love her so much.

"Every time I try she keep giving me one excuse or the other.

"Pls what can I do guys because I'm about to give up," his video caption read in part.

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Jah Williams said:

"Well dam*n personally I wouldn't wait that long y'all have to say when you want to do it even if it's 2 years from now at least you would know that's why."

gloriaamyloveolis said:

''Sit her down for a heart to heart talk,she must be scared of something.And dont forget to be kind and mindful of your words to her."

user6221505956379 said:

"Hope you know how to pet a girl because am also that type of girl that if you don't pet me first i no dey give."

user7825425506803 said:

"Don't give up despite everything.

"Call upon God he will give you an answer."

NC Designs said:

"You have to take her to church for prayers, she has a spiritual husband but it’s not her fault please try your best.."

user7624750907982 said:

''Something is wrong somewhere, so seat her down with the spirit of love to hear from her.

"Gudluck."

How 20-year-old Nigerian boy married a girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old Nigerian boy had married a young girl.

He shared on TikTok a video from their traditional wedding which was held in a South Eastern state. The lad who is of royal blood could be seen dancing as guests and well-wishers sprayed him money.

In another scene, the young couple knelt down to receive parental blessings on their union. The lad boasted about being the youngest couple ever, stating that they deserve to be in the Guinness Book of Records.

